Who is announcing Argentina vs. France 2022 World Cup final?

France and Argentina will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. Argentina check in as small -115 favorites to lift the trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook, while France are priced at -105.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on Fox and Telemundo. The Fox broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden calling the game from the announcer booth. Jenny Taft will serve as the field reporter and Dr. Joe Machnik will serve as rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock, will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

Argentina have not won a World Cup title since 1986 despite making it to the final in 1990 and 2014. This will be the last World Cup match for Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, so there are big implications for his legacy as well. To get to this point, Argentina took care of business against Croatia in the semifinal winning 3-0.

France won the most recent World Cup in 2018, and they will look to become the first back-to-back winner since 1962. The French soundly beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinal to punch their ticket to this highly-anticipated match against Argentina.