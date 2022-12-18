When did Argentina last win a World Cup? How many titles have they won?

Argentina will face France in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18. France won the 2018 World Cup, beating Argentina in the round of 16 along the way. That begs the question: when was the last time Argentina won the World Cup? We’ll break it down in detail below.

Argentina WC title history

Last win: 1986 (3-2 win vs. West Germany)

Last appearance: 2014 (0-1 loss vs. Germany)

Argentina have won the World Cup twice, in 1978 and 1986. They have also finished as runners-up on three occasions; 1930, 1990, and 2014.

Argentina first won the World Cup in 1978, defeating the Netherlands 3-1 in extra time. Argentina were the host nation of that tournament, and the final was played in front of a riled up crowd in Buenos Aires.

The Argentinians were able to come accomplish the feat once again eight years later, beating West Germany to win the 1986 World Cup. Argentina have not won the World Cup since then, making it to the final in 2014 but losing to Germany.