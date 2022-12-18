When did France last win a World Cup? How many titles have they won?

France will face Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, France are slight underdogs to win the final at -105.

When was the last time France won the World Cup? How many titles have they won? We’ll answer in detail below.

France WC title history

Last win: 2018 (4-2 win vs. Croatia)

Last appearance: 2018

France last won the World Cup in 2018 and have won it once before in 1998, which came in a 3-0 victory over Brazil as the host country. Prior to 2022, France appeared in 15 World Cup tournaments, and have made it to the knockout stage in 11 of those appearances. They have also finished as runners-up in 2006, losing in penalties to Italy.

France will try to become the third nation to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Italy accomplished the feat in 1934 and 1938, while Brazil pulled off back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962.