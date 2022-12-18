When Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe last faced off, matchup history

Argentina and France will square off in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday, December 18. The match pits two of the biggest stars in soccer against each other, as PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go head-to-head.

Messi and Mbappe became club teammates at Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, but they met three times (twice for club, one for country) head-to-head prior to that. We’ll break down that history in detail below.

Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe history

Who leads series: Mbappe 2-0-1

Last match: PSG vs. Barcelona draw 1-1 on March 10, 2021

Messi and Mbappe have gone head-to-head three teams in their career. Two of those matches came in the UEFA Champions League with Messi representing FC Barcelona and Mbappe playing for PSG. Paris Saint-Germain won the first meeting by a score of 4-1 on February 16, 2021. Even though Messi scored a goal, it was overshadowed by Mbappe’s remarkable hat trick in Camp Nou. Nearly a month later, the two sides met again, and the match finished in 1-1 draw, as both players scored the lone goal for their respective sides.

However, Messi and Mbappe also met in the 2018 World Cup, and the French superstar bested his eventual PSG teammate as France beat Argentina by a score of 4-3. Mbappe scored two goals while Messi accounted for two assists. With that, France knocked Argentina out of the World Cup and eventually went on to lift the trophy.

Looking at that history, Messi’s side has never beaten a team with Mbappe. Messi has two goals and two assists in those three games, while Mbappe has accounted for six goals with no assists.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are small favorites with -115 odds to lift the trophy. Messi has the best odds as an anytime goalscorer at +160, while Mbappe is right behind him at +185.