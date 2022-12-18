Has a team ever won back-to-back World Cup titles? When did it happen?

France will try win back-to-back titles when they face Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday, December 18. That begs the question, has any team ever won back-to-back titles. If so, how many times has this happened and when was the last instance?

We’ll break down all the back-to-back World Cup titles below.

Back-to-back World Cup Champions

Last time: Brazil, 1958 and 1962

France will look to become the third nation to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Italy accomplished the feat in 1934 and 1938, while Brazil pulled off back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962.

Since Brazil last accomplished this feat in 1962, several teams have come close to winning back-to-back titles but ultimately came up short. Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, but lost 1-0 in the 1990 final to West Germany. Brazil had a chance to post back-to-back titles after winning in 1994. However, the Brazilians lost to France in the 1998 final by a score of 3-0.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, France are slight underdogs to win the final at -105. If they win, they’d be the first back-to-back champs since 1962.