NFL playoff picture: What does Lions-Jets mean for NFC and AFC standings

Postgame update: The Lions held on edges the Jets in a 20-17 victory on Sunday. Detroit is still on the outside looking in for the NFC Wild Card race, but is still breathing down the necks of Washington and the Giants. The Jets are on the outside looking into the AFC Wild Card race and can ill afford many more slip ups.

Week 15 of the NFL season will see the Detroit Lions hitting the road to take on the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. Even though this is a non-conference matchup, it has playoff implications for both conferences.

Lions playoff picture

Detroit heads into this week with a 6-7 record. The Minnesota Vikings locked up the division with their record-breaking comeback on Saturday, but the Lions can still make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. The Washington Commanders and New York Giants currently hold the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, and each has a 7-5-1 record. The tie would come into play as even if Detroit wins, they would move to 7-7, which still falls just short of the 7-6-1 potential record if the Commanders or Giants were to lose their matchup on Sunday night.

Jets playoff picture

With a win, the Jets would move to 8-6. If the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers both were to lose, New York would move into a tie with the Miami Dolphins. These divisional opponents have played only once this season, and New York came out on top. This would see the Jets take over the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. If the Chargers and Jets win and the Patriots lose, Los Angeles would move to the No. 6 seed, with the Jets taking over No. 7 due to tiebreakers.