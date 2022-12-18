NFL playoff picture: What does Cowboys-Jaguars mean for NFC and AFC standings

Sunday night update: Despite the Cowboys’ loss to the Jaguars, the Commanders’ loss on Sunday Night Football has clinched a playoff berth for Dallas. Washington fell 20-12 to the New York Giants.

Postgame update: An overtime pick-six allowed for Jacksonville to upset Dallas in a 40-34 victory on Sunday. With Detroit winning today, the Cowboys will need a Commanders loss tonight to officially clinch a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the AFC South title is still in play for the Jaguars with this win.

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road to meet the Jacksonville Jaguars today at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. The Cowboys entered this game as a 3.5-road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This matchup has some major playoff implications on one side of the field and we’ll go over them below.

Cowboys playoff picture

For Dallas, it’s simple. A victory today officially clinches it a spot in playoffs. A win would also raise the stakes in its Christmas Eve matchup against the division-leading Eagles this Saturday. The Cowboys could also clinch a playoff berth with either a Commanders loss or a Lions loss/tie.

Jaguars playoff picture

At 5-8, Jacksonville currently sits just two games behind the Titans for the AFC South lead. Therefore, there’s no clinching/elimination scenario for the Jaguars this week, but a win could really help their chances.

Tiebreaker implications

A victory for Cowboys would improve their non-conference record to 4-0. With the Eagles sitting at 5-0 in that category heading into Week 15, it would help Dallas in keeping pace with Philly.