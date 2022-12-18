NFL playoff picture: What does Titans-Chargers mean for AFC standings

Results update: The Chargers defeated the Titans on a Cameron Dicker field goal with four seconds left in the game. LA improves to 8-6 with the win and moves into sixth place in the AFC standings after the Patriots lost to the Raiders. The Titans drop to 7-7 and are now a single game up on the Jaguars in the AFC South.

The Tennessee Titans will head west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. Both of these teams have their eyes on the playoffs and could use a late-season surge of momentum.

Titans playoff picture

The good news for Tennessee is that win or lose, they will remain atop the AFC South. Unfortunately, there is a similar situation when it comes to their overall playoff seeding, as no matter the outcome of today’s game, they will remain the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff standings.

Chargers playoff picture

Similarly, the Chargers will stay in the second spot in the AFC West, no matter if they earn a win or a loss. for the AFC Wild Card standings, they could move into a playoff spot with a win. If Los Angeles wins, they will move to the No. 6 seed, with the Miami Dolphins dropping to No. 7 and the New England Patriots falling out of contention even if they win their game.

Tiebreaker implications

These two teams won’t deal with tiebreaker implications between them, but it will impact the conference record and common opponents tiebreakers that impact overall conference seeding.