Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, December 18

There are seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate but we’re only going to be looking at five when it comes to player props for the day. Here’s a few we like on the day’s main slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole over 24.5 points vs. Raptors (-110)

Poole is the lead offensive option for the Warriors with Stephen Curry out and he’s going to take advantage of that. The young guard went over this line in his last game and has attempted 19.8 shots per game over his last six contests. He has the volume to go over this mark against Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic under 10.5 rebounds vs. Timberwolves (-115)

If Rudy Gobert doesn’t suit up for Minnesota, this thinking could change. The big man sat the team’s last game, so there’s a chance he suits up today. Vucevic has not gone over this line in any of his last four games, and has only topped this line twice in the last nine. He’s a solid offensive option but doesn’t pull down boards at a great clilp. Take the under.

LeBron James under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Wizards (-130)

James has only gone over this line once in the last four games. With Anthony Davis out, he’s likely going to attack the basket more and play in the middle at times. That means less shots around the perimeter for James, who has been a bit off with his long shot this season. This is too high a line to back the over.