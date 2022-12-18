NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, December 18

There are seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, but only five are part of the main DFS slate. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons, $4,900

With Cade Cunningham done for the season, Ivey is now the lead point guard for the Pistons in earnest. He’s still going to make rookie mistakes, but he is providing a solid fantasy output already. Ivey is averaging 28.5 DKFP per game this season and is a great add at this price point.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,100

The Lakers are going to need someone to step up with Anthony Davis out and Reaves is a candidate to get more looks. He’s been a solid all-around player and is averaging 19.6 DKFP per game. In the last matchup against Washington, Reaves went for just 8.8 fantasy points. He’ll want to redeem himself Sunday.

Austin Rivers, Minnesota Timberwolves, $3,800

After failing miserably in his first start with D’Angelo Russell out, Rivers went for 35.8 DKFP in his last outing against the Thunder. Russell is once again questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Bulls, so Rivers is in line for big minutes if the starting point guard sits.