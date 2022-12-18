Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to find their footing without Stephen Curry when they take on the Toronto Raptors Sunday. The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins, while Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for the Raptors.

The Raptors are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 223.5.

Warriors vs. Raptors, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -5.5

Golden State has been bad on this road trip and will once again be without Wiggins. Curry being out will take some adjusting but Golden State will still be able to put up a fight for a while. However, the Raptors have too much firepower and are more intact as a team. Take them to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The Raptors are a solid defensive group, and the Warriors are without their offensive engine. This will be close but the under is the safer play in Sunday’s contest.