Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will hope to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday evening. Minnesota is trying to start a winning streak after triumphing in their last game. D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Goberrt are questionable for the Timberwolves in this game.

The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 231.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -1.5

The Timberwolves might be without two key players, and that will be the difference if they are ruled out. Chicago has been reeling but is the more desperate team as trade rumors start to heat up. This line will eventually move depending on the status of Russell and Gobert but the Bulls should be able to win this game.

Over/Under: Over 231

Neither team plays much defense, and the Timberwolves have found ways to keep their offense humming despite some injuries. Take the over here, even with a higher number.