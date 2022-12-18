 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls
Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls controls the ball against the New York Knicks on December 16, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. New York defeated Chicago 114-91.
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls will hope to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday evening. Minnesota is trying to start a winning streak after triumphing in their last game. D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Goberrt are questionable for the Timberwolves in this game.

The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 231.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -1.5

The Timberwolves might be without two key players, and that will be the difference if they are ruled out. Chicago has been reeling but is the more desperate team as trade rumors start to heat up. This line will eventually move depending on the status of Russell and Gobert but the Bulls should be able to win this game.

Over/Under: Over 231

Neither team plays much defense, and the Timberwolves have found ways to keep their offense humming despite some injuries. Take the over here, even with a higher number.

