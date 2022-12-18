Rhamondre Stevenson injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day Update: Stevenson is officially active.

Game day Update: Stevenson seems likely to play on Sunday. He is going to test the ankle injury during pregame warmups.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is expected to play, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson, questionable with an ankle injury, has what is described as a "good chance" to go, as well. A pre-game workout will determine his fate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is one of a half dozen players the team has listed as questionable this week. Stevenson is dealing with an ankle injury, and the team listed him as questionable on the official injury report.

Stevenson suffered the injury last week against the Cardinals. He left the game once, returned, and then left again before being ruled out. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, but he did get in a limited session on Friday.

The Patriots travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders this week, with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Stevenson left after just three carries last week. The week prior to that, he had 78 total yards.

New England’s backfield is a mess this week. Not only is Stevenson injured, Damien Harris is also listed as questionable. Harris is dealing with the thigh injury that’s kept him out of action since Week 12. If Stevenson can’t play, Harris would normally be in line for the lead role out of the backfield. Pierre Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, with another 20 yards on two catches; he’d be the next man up if both Stevenson and Harris are out.