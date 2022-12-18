Tyler Boyd injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Boyd, as expected, is active along with Tee Higgins.

Game day update: Boyd dislocated his finger in last week’s game. He is expected to play, barring any major setbacks in pre-game warmups.

The #Bengals are expecting to have WR Tyler Boyd (finger) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) playing today, source said. Both are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Despite a questionable designation on this week’s official injury report, it looks like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd will be in action on Sunday. Boyd was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was a full go for Friday’s session, which is a good sign for his availability.

The Bengals are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Boyd dislocated his finger in last week’s game against the Browns, leaving the contest early. The Bengals’ third wideout on the depth chart, Boyd’s production is capped to some extent by the presence of a healthy Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The latter is also questionable this week, but like Boyd, Higgins got in a full practice on Friday.

If Boyd were to miss time, his targets would likely be shared between Chase and Higgins, with some perhaps going to the tight end.