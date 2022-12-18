Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game status update: Harris was downgraded to out on Saturday. It will be Rhamondre Stevenson, who is questionable, leading the backfield if he is active.

The Patriots have downgraded RB Damien Harris (thigh) to out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.



With Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) questionable, the Patriots might consider bringing J.J. Taylor up to the game-day roster. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 17, 2022

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is out this week, the team announced on Saturday. Harris hasn’t seen the field since Week 12. He’s still dealing with a thigh injury that sidelined him since then. Harris was listed as a limited participant in all three of the team’s practices this week, and the Patriots gave him a questionable designation on Friday before downgrading his status a day later.

The problem for New England—and fantasy football roster decisions—is that Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable to play this week, leaving the backfield as one big question mark heading into Sunday’s late afternoon road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy football implications

Harris left the game early in Week 12 and was seen on crutches when the contest was over. But the fact that he was at least able to practice in a limited role this week is a good sign. The Patriots could certainly use him. Stevenson left last week’s game with an ankle injury, and he missed practice for two days this week, before working in a limited role on Friday.

If Stevenson can play, he’ll be in line for a heavier workload than usual, assuming he’s healthy enough to shoulder that burden. The Patriots could also work Pierre Strong into the mix after he posted a strong showing in relief last week. The team could consider bringing up JJ Taylor from the practice squad this week, giving them a mix if Stevenson can’t play.