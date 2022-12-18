Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Higgins, as expected, is active along with Tyler Boyd.

Game day update: Higgins is questionable with a hamstring injury but is expected to play. He will test the injury in pregame warmups, but that could go either way, as that is where he re-injured his hamstring ahead of last week’s game.

The #Bengals are expecting to have WR Tyler Boyd (finger) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) playing today, source said. Both are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Last week was a bit of a roller coaster for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but this week is shaping up to be more normal.

Higgins was active for last week’s game, but he tweaked his hamstring during warmups and had to sit out the entire contest. This week, he is officially questionable on the injury report, working as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, before a full session on Friday. Head coach Zac Taylor expressed his assurances that Higgins would suit up this week.

The Bengals travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

In his last game, Week 13 against the Chiefs, Higgins had 35 yards and a touchdown on three catches. That was Ja’Marr Chase’s first game back from an injury, so Higgins’ numbers fell off from the previous two weeks.

If Higgins can’t play, that would thrust Tyler Boyd into the Bengals’ No. 2 wide receiver role.