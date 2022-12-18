 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Jakobi Meyers is dealing with a concussion ahead of Week 15. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Game-day update: Meyers is officially active.

Most of the New England Patriots’ key offensive skill players are on the injury report this week with a questionable designation. In addition to the team’s top two options in the backfield, their No. 1 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, also has that designation this week.

Meyers is still in the league’s concussion protocol, which caused him to miss last week’s game as well. He was very limited in practice on Wednesday and sat out the next day’s session. He did get in a limited session on Friday. To play, Meyers will have to pass the concussion test, which could come down to the wire.

The Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders in the late slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

In his last outing, Meyers caught three passes on five targets for 22 yards against the Bills. Despite a couple of big games early in the season, Meyers’ stats have fallen victim to a struggling Patriots passing game.

Without Meyers last week, veteran wide out Nelson Agholor led the team with 10 targets, catching five of them for 32 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry paced the squad in receiving yards with 70.

