Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game-day update: Meyers is officially active.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is expected to play, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson, questionable with an ankle injury, has what is described as a "good chance" to go, as well. A pre-game workout will determine his fate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Most of the New England Patriots’ key offensive skill players are on the injury report this week with a questionable designation. In addition to the team’s top two options in the backfield, their No. 1 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, also has that designation this week.

Meyers is still in the league’s concussion protocol, which caused him to miss last week’s game as well. He was very limited in practice on Wednesday and sat out the next day’s session. He did get in a limited session on Friday. To play, Meyers will have to pass the concussion test, which could come down to the wire.

The Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders in the late slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

In his last outing, Meyers caught three passes on five targets for 22 yards against the Bills. Despite a couple of big games early in the season, Meyers’ stats have fallen victim to a struggling Patriots passing game.

Without Meyers last week, veteran wide out Nelson Agholor led the team with 10 targets, catching five of them for 32 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry paced the squad in receiving yards with 70.