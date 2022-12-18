Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Jacobs is officially active. Play him as usual in fantasy despite the tough matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable this week. For those of you keeping track at home, this will sound familiar as it’s the third week in a row that Jacobs has had that designation. The good news is that he played in each of the last two games, so you can probably wave off this week’s questionable tag too. Still, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the news in case things change.

Jacobs was a limited participant in all three practices this week, another sign in his favor. The Raiders will host the New England Patriots this week, with a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Jacobs has been a one-man wrecking crew lately. Last week against the Rams, he put up 99 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. That was the first time in three games he didn’t hit triple-digit yardage on the ground. He’s found the end zone four times in his last three games.

Needless to say, Jacobs is a must-start in fantasy leagues. If for any reason he can’t suit up, Zamir White and Ameer Adbullah could handle rushing duties.