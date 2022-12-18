Daniel Bellinger injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game status: Bellinger is ACTIVE for Week 15 against the Commanders.

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger suffered a rib injury in last week’s game against the Eagles. It forced him out of action early in that one, and he’s still dealing with it this week, with another NFC East matchup on tap for Sunday.

Bellinger was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant for all three sessions. The team gave him a questionable designation on the official injury report. That would certainly seem to put him on track to play, but you’ll want to confirm that before locking down any fantasy football lineup decisions.

The Giants play the Washington Commanders on Sunday night this week.

Fantasy football implications

Bellinger left after just three catches last week, totaling 19 yards. He doesn’t really see a ton of action in an offense deeply committed to the running game, but he can usually get enough targets to make him a streaming option in most weeks. If Bellinger can’t play this week, look for Nick Vannett to handle the tight end reps for New York.