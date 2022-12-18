Brett Rypien start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos have already ruled QB Russell Wilson out for the game after he sustained a concussion last week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will instead start Brett Rypien at QB against Arizona. We break down the fantasy football impact of the injury and if you should consider playing Rypien.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Brett Rypien

Rypien has appeared in a combined two games this season and has a 54.6 QB rating. He started against the New York Jets and completed 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards and an INT. That was with a somewhat healthy wide receiving core. Courtland Sutton may not play. Kendall Hinton is out. KJ Hamler is on IR. Jerry Jeudy is really the only weapon for Rypien in the passing game. Plus, the running game is in shambles led by veterans Marlon Mack and Latavius Murray.

Start or sit in Week 15?

You’re not playing Rypien in a playoff game unless you’re super desperate. The Cardinals are susceptible to the pass but that isn’t even enough to trust Rypien. There should be better streaming options if Wilson was your QB ( there’s no way you made it to the playoffs in fantasy football starting him).