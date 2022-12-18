Trevor Lawrence injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game status update: Lawrence is officially active for Sunday’s game.

A toe injury is still bothering Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He showed up on the official injury report again this week with a questionable designation. Lawerence did practice this week, however, getting in limited sessions on Thursday and Friday after sitting out on Wednesday.

It was pretty much the same story for Lawrence last week, who ended up playing despite a questionable tag. Still, you’ll want to confirm his availability if he’s in your fantasy football plans this week.

The Jaguars host the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Lawrence has yet to miss a game this season, and his toe didn’t seem to be a problem last week against the Titans. In that game, the second-year signal caller completed 30 of 42 pass attempts for a season-high 368 yards and three touchdowns. That was his second game out of his last three with a trio of scores.

If for any reason Lawrence is forced to sit, the Jaguars would go with backup CJ Beathard.