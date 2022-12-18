Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game status update: Toney is ACTIVE for Sunday’s game.

Here are our inactives for today's game against the Texans:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 18, 2022

Game day update: Toney has had a lingering hamstring issue that has been nagging him for the past few weeks. He is expected to re-join the Chiefs offense on Sunday but will test the injury in pregame warmups.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that has nagged him for almost a month, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Kadarius Toney is on this week’s injury report. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is officially questionable with a hamstring injury. He’s been out of action with that ailment since Week 11. However, he does at least have a better shot at playing this week after getting in work as a limited participant at all three practice sessions this week.

We may have to wait until closer to game time to know whether or not Toney will suit up. The Chiefs are on the road against the Houston Texans with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

This is a tough one to juggle for fantasy football managers. When he’s on the field, Toney has a pretty high ceiling, though we haven’t seen much of him this season. It’s probably best to avoid him. Even if Toney does play, it’s hard to trust where he’d fit into the offense after missing so much time. Plus, the Chiefs are heavy favorites in this one, so they might not be throwing the ball all that much.