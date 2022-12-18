Picks, predictions for Stanford vs. No. 7 Texas on Sunday, December 18

The second annual Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday will feature the No. 7 Texas Longhorns battling the Stanford Cardinal at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Stanford vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -10

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Texas -580, Stanford +440

Stanford (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12) was able to end a three-game losing streak on Friday by pounding Green Bay in an 85-40 rout. The Cardinal held the Phoenix to just five points in the first 10 minutes of action and had no problems for the rest of the contest. Brandon Angel provided 10 points and five rebounds in the win.

Texas (8-1) will be playing be playing in its second game following the indefinite suspension of head coach Chris Beard due to his arrest for assault this past Monday. With associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the interim, the Longhorns edged Rice in a 87-81 overtime victory that same night. Marcus Carr stepped up for UT with 28 points in the win.

The Pick: Texas -10

Texas’ struggles against Rice on Monday can be chalked up to the hectic circumstances of that day and with nearly a week to process everything, I think the Longhorn players will be refocused heading into today’s contest. They have the fifth ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and that will play into their favor when trying to shut down a ho-hum Stanford team. Lay it with UT.