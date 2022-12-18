Picks, predictions for No. 19 Auburn vs. USC on Sunday, December 18

Sunday’s college basketball slate will feature an SEC vs. Pac-12 showdown as the No. 19 Auburn Tigers head west to meet the USC Trojans at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. USC odds

Spread: Auburn -1.5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Auburn -120, USC +100

Auburn (9-1) bounced back from a loss to Memphis last weekend by taking down Georgia State in a 72-54 victory on Wednesday. Trailing by three at the half, the Tigers were able to clamp down and hold the Panthers to just 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That gave them enough cover to establish some separation on offense and pull out the victory. Jaylin Williams led with 20 points and eight rebounds in the win.

USC (8-3, 2-0 Pac-12) is cruising on a four-game win streak heading into this showdown and downed Long Beach State in an 88-78 victory on Wednesday. The Trojans were efficient on offense throughout the evening and won despite being outrebounded 50-32. Drew Peterson had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists for the evening.

The Pick: Under 141

This matchup has the potential to turn into a defensive struggle. Auburn is holding opponents to just 42.5% shooting in effective field goal percentage while USC is holding opponents to 43.1%. Both teams will have to work to establish a rhythm on offense and for that reason, I’m taking the under.