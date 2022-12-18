Picks, predictions for Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU on Sunday, December 18

Sunday’s college basketball slate will feature the No. 21 TCU Horned Frogs hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

MVSU vs. TCU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -33.5

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: N/A

Mississippi Valley State (1-11) is the fifth-lowest rated team in the nation in KenPom rankings at 359 and has been abysmal throughout the first two months of the season. The Delta Devils last lost to Tulsa 66-51 on Friday, a game where they actually showed fight in the first half before things got out of hand. Kadar Waller provided 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench in the loss.

TCU (8-1) has rattled off six straight victories heading into this matchup and last defeated DFW rival SMU in an 83-75 victory last Saturday. The Horned Frogs established an early advantage in the first 10 minutes of action and was able to maintain that advantage throughout the game. They were aided by the Mustangs only going 2-14 from three in the rivalry matchup. Mike Miles had 14 points and four steals in the win.

The Pick: TCU -33.5

Do not overthink this one. TCU in a rout, even if the spread is this high.