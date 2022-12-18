Picks, predictions for Washington State vs. No. 11 Baylor on Sunday, December 18

The second annual Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday will feature the No. 11 Baylor Bears taking on the Washington State Cougars at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington State vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -9

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Baylor -425, Washington State +340

Washington State (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) has lost three of its last four contests and fell to UNLV in a 74-70 loss during the Las Vegas Clash last Saturday. It was a tight game coming out of the half before the Runnin Rebels jumped put to a 12-point lead. The Cougars would surge late and get back into striking distance, but couldn’t finish the job. TJ Bamba led Wazzu with 20 points and four rebounds.

Baylor (7-2) is rolling into Dallas on a two-game win streak and followed up a victory over Gonzaga by blowing out Tarleton State 80-57 on Tuesday. This was actually a tight ballgame through the first 10 minutes of action before the Bears began to gradually create some separation from the Texans. Keyonte George stepped up with 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the win.

The Pick: Baylor -9

Several factors play into the Bears’ favor, including them entering with the eighth ranked offense in adjusted efficiency. On the other side of the floor, Wazzu has one of the worst turnover percentages in the country at 21.1%. Having somewhat of a homecourt advantage in Dallas, Baylor should have no problem handling business here. Lay it with the Bears.