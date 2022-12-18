Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Brown is officially active against the Broncos.

Game day update: Brown is expected to play on Sunday. We have seen illnesses sweep through the NFL, so if he wakes up feeling worse than before, he could still be downgraded. For now, though, he should suit up.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Broncos, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2022

The hits just keep on coming for the Arizona Cardinals. This time, wide receiver Marquise Brown came down with an illness in the middle of the week. He missed practice on Thursday, but the good news is that he was able to return as a limited participant on Friday. The team gave him a questionable designation for its upcoming road trip to Denver. According to Jordan Schultz of the Score, Brown is expected to play.

The Cardinals and Denver Broncos kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

This week, assuming he plays, will only be Brown’s third game back from a foot injury that had him on injured reserve for a big chuck in the middle of the season. Since returning, he’s seen a healthy share of targets, getting eight looks in each of his last two, totaling 80 yards. With Colt McCoy under center in place of Kyler Murray, Arizona’s downfield passing game is going to suffer, putting a hard cap on Brown’s ceiling. But with Rondale Moore now on injured reserve, his target share keeps his fantasy relevant.

If Brown can’t play, look for Greg Dortch to see an uptick in usage.