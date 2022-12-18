When was the last time Eagles clinched an NFL playoff berth

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a win over the New York Giants in Week 14, bringing their record to 12-1 atop the NFC East with MVP favorite Jalen Hurts at the helm. The Eagles are also in a good position to grab the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the accompanying bye, barring a bit of chaos.

The Eagles have made it to five of the past six postseasons on a streak that began with a Super Bowl run in 2017. They haven’t made it back to the big game since — in fact, the Eagles have only won a single playoff game since that Super Bowl. In 2018, they reached the divisional round, where they fell to the New Orleans Saints. In 2019 and 2021, they lost in the wild card rounds.

They clinched their 2021 playoff berth in Week 17 against Washington, finishing second in the NFC East, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended any further hopes in the wild card round with a 31-15 victory. This will mark Philadelphia’s 29th appearance in the playoffs, and their 15th since 2000.

This Eagles team has proved nearly unbeatable, as evidenced by their record and their roster. They’ve outperformed nearly every opponent on both sides of the ball, bringing Hurts, Miles Sanders and AJ Brown on offense to match up with Brandon Graham, TJ Edwards, and Darius Slay on defense. Their only loss thus far was against the Commanders.