When was the last time Cowboys clinched an NFL playoff berth

The Dallas Cowboys have clinched a berth in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. It didn’t happen the way they were hoping, but they are headed to the playoffs. The Cowboys blew a 27-10 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 and lost 40-34 in overtime to drop to 10-4. However, the Washington Commanders loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football clinched Dallas a wild card berth. The Eagles will likely snag the top spot in thee NFC East, so despite Dallas’ impressive season, they probably won’t qualify for a top four seed.

This is the second straight year Dallas has played in the playoffs. The Cowboys won the division last season after clinching their playoff spot in Week 16. They ended up with the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record, but fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round.

This first-round playoff loss has become an all-too-familiar refrain for Cowboys fans — in their last 10 playoff appearances, they’ve lost in the first round 7 times.

This marks Dallas’ 35th postseason berth in franchise history and their fifth since 2010. The Cowboys’ defense has been the team’s greatest strength this season, with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs leading the intimidating pack. They’ve lost to the Packers, Eagles, and Buccaneers this season.