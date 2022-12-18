When was the last time Chiefs clinched the AFC West division title

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2022 AFC West champions. It was a little more difficult than expected against the woeful Houston Texans, but the Chiefs have done it. They won 30-24 after Jerick McKinnon raced to the end zone in overtime.

Kansas City has now locked up the division title for a seventh consecutive season, continuing its reign of dominance over the AFC West during the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs’ last division title was, of course, last year in 2021, where they finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. That playoff run is best remembered for the epic 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, where there were four lead changes and 25 points scored between the two teams in the final two minutes.

This marks the 15th time the franchise has won its division and 14th time since it moved from Houston to Kansas City in 1963. The Chiefs won its fist post-merger division title in 1971 but sank into a two-decade stretch of mediocrity afterwards. The Marty Schottenheimer era in the mid-1990’s would bring Kansas City AFC West championships in five years and the team would only claim two more over the next 18 seasons until this current run of dominance under Reid.