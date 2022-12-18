Mitch Trubisky start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is expected to get the start on Sunday for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. If you feel like rolling the dice on Trubisky this weekend, here’s a look at what to consider before making an official decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky beat out Mason Rudolph for the start on Sunday after the two split reps during practice to fill in for Kenny Pickett, who will not play with a concussion. Pickett left last week’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after just one pass attempt, and Trubisky completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit. Trubisky likely has a very short leash in this matchup, so there could be a quick hook. This feels like far too much of a gamble without a great chance of it paying off.