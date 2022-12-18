Why is Jayson Tatum not playing today vs. the Magic?

The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic early Sunday afternoon in the first NBA game of the day. The Celtics will be playing this contest without star small forward Jayson Tatum, who has emerged as a MVP candidate this season.

Tatum was officially ruled out for Sunday afternoon’s game due to a personal reason. The exact nature of his absence won’t be disclosed further than that and it isn’t uncommon to see players take personal time during the season. In fact, it has become more accepted over the years. We hope Tatum can sort through his personal issues as soon as possible.

With the forward out, Jaylen Brown becomes the top offensive option in Boston. Malcolm Brogdon also gains some value in fantasy/DFS formats as a creator, but Brown is the true beneficiary. On the game front, the Celtics should have no issues handling the Magic even with Tatum out.