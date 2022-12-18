 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Sunday, December 18

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, December 18 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on December 14, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with action starting at 3 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 18

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (personal) - OUT

With Tatum out, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon gain additional value in fantasy/DFS formats.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Patty Mils (illness) - OUT

With Mills out, Cam Thomas should be a bigger factor in Brooklyn’s rotation.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT, expected to miss next three games
Draymond Green (quad) - available
Klay Thompson (knee) - available

Update - Both Green and Thompson are in.

Green and Thompson should be in, while Jonathan Kuminga likely sees more minutes with Wiggins out. However, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole seem to be getting more shots in the rotation than Kuminga.

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - OUT

Update - Trent Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

If Trent Jr. doesn’t play, Fred VanVleet should see more shots. Scottie Barnes would likely get some looks as a playmaker as well.

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell (knee) - available
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - OUT

Update- Russell is in and will start for the Timberwolves tonight.

Update - Gobert has been ruled out for this game.

Austin Rivers and Naz Reid will be the respective beneficiaries if Russell and/or Gobert sit.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (knee) - available
Jamal Murray (ankle) - available

Both stars should be in for Denver.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - available

Update - Beal will make his return after initially suffering this hamstring injury against the Lakers. He’ll likely start and take opportunities away from Kispert and Avdija.

If Beal can’t play, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija will see more run on the wing.

Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT
LeBron James (ankle) - available

With Davis out, Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel are LA’s primary centers. The team could also go small with James at center for stretches.

More From DraftKings Nation