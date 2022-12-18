Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Sunday, December 18

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with action starting at 3 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 18
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum (personal) - OUT
With Tatum out, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon gain additional value in fantasy/DFS formats.
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
Patty Mils (illness) - OUT
With Mills out, Cam Thomas should be a bigger factor in Brooklyn’s rotation.
Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT, expected to miss next three games
Draymond Green (quad) - available
Klay Thompson (knee) - available
Update - Both Green and Thompson are in.
Green and Thompson should be in, while Jonathan Kuminga likely sees more minutes with Wiggins out. However, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole seem to be getting more shots in the rotation than Kuminga.
Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - OUT
Update - Trent Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
If Trent Jr. doesn’t play, Fred VanVleet should see more shots. Scottie Barnes would likely get some looks as a playmaker as well.
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
D’Angelo Russell (knee) - available
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - OUT
Update- Russell is in and will start for the Timberwolves tonight.
Update - Gobert has been ruled out for this game.
Austin Rivers and Naz Reid will be the respective beneficiaries if Russell and/or Gobert sit.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (knee) - available
Jamal Murray (ankle) - available
Both stars should be in for Denver.
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - available
Update - Beal will make his return after initially suffering this hamstring injury against the Lakers. He’ll likely start and take opportunities away from Kispert and Avdija.
If Beal can’t play, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija will see more run on the wing.
Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT
LeBron James (ankle) - available
With Davis out, Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel are LA’s primary centers. The team could also go small with James at center for stretches.