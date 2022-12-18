Pick on the spread for Iona-New Mexico on December 18

The New Mexico Lobos are one of just five remaining undefeated college basketball and coach Richard Pitno’s team will put their undefeated mark on the line against his father’s Iona Gaels on Sunday.

Iona Gaels vs. New Mexico Lobos (-2.5, 150.5)

Iona coach Rick Pitino has the Gaels playing tough defense, with the team 25th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and have allowed 62 points or fewer in each of their last five games.

This will be the toughest test yet for the Gaels as they have to face a Lobos offense that ranks 25th nationally in points scored on a per possession basis and are 12th in fewest turnovers in a per possession basis.

New Mexico also has an advantage on the boards with Iona ranking 228th in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to get a rebound on 28.1% of missed shots while New Mexico is 58th in total rebound rate.

New Mexico is also doing the better job of getting opportunities at the free throw line, ranking 11th in the country in free throws attempted per field goal attempt while Iona ranks 349th in this category.

New Mexico has surrendered 65 points or fewer in six of their last eight games and will stay undefeated on Sunday.

The Play: New Mexico -2.5

