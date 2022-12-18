France announce starting XI for 2022 World Cup Final vs. Argentina

France will attempt to defend their 2018 World Cup title when they take on Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final Sunday. France are hoping to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. Here’s how Les Bleus will start this final match.

GK: Hugo Lloris

D: Theo Hernandez

D: Dayot Upamecano

D: Raphael Varane

D: Jules Kounde

M: Adrien Rabiot

M: Aurelien Tchouameni

M: Antoine Griezmann

F: Kylian Mbappe

F: Olivier Giroud

F: Ousmane Dembele

The big news for France is the return of midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano. They missed the semifinal due to an illness that was reportedly going around the French camp. Several other reserve players had symptoms too but France return to their main XI. Karim Benzema, despite a lot of rumors, won’t be available for this final. We’ll see if this France side can make history.