Argentina announce starting XI for 2022 World Cup Final vs. France

Argentina are going for their first World Cup title since 1986 when they face France in the 2022 World Cup final. Here’s a look at the starting XI for the South American side in this final match.

GK: Emiliano Martínez

D: Nicolas Tagliafico

D: Nicolas Otamendi

D: Cristian Romero

D: Nahuel Molina

M: Alexis Mac Alister

M: Rodrigo De Paul

M: Enzo Fernandez

F: Angel Di Maria

F: Lionel Messi

F: Julian Alvarez

Di Maria gets the start for the Argentina and the veteran has a history of scoring goals in big games. He scored the lone goal in the 2021 Copa America final to give Messi his first international trophy. Acuna is eligible to come back in after missing the semifinal due to card accumulation. However, Argentina are going with Tagliafico at the back to start things out. He got the start in the semifinal and the South American side don’t want to make a change.