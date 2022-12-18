Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi has won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup, cementing him as the best player at the tournament. Messi led Argentina to the championship for his second international trophy and first World Cup, scoring seven goals along the way. He missed out on the Golden Boot by one goal to Kylian Mbappe, but Messi will take the title over any individual honors.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Messi was favored to win this award ahead of the tournament at +550. He was the architect of most of Argentina’s opportunities and responsible for a bulk of the team’s scoring. He managed to break through some great defensive teams and propelled the team through two penalty shootouts, including one in the final. This is Messi’s last World Cup but he goes out as the competition’s winner and best player. Next up for him will be a Champions League run with PSG.