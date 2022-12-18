Argentina defeat France in penalty shootout to win 2022 World Cup final

After a thrilling month of play at the 2022 World Cup, we’ve finally arrived at the end of the road. The 2022 World Cup final will feature Argentina and France fighting for the sport’s ultimate prize. Argentina will be hoping to send Lionel Messi off in style in what is his final World Cup match, while France look to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil accomplished the feat in 1962.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina come in as slight favorites on the regular time moneyline at +165. France are listed at +185, while the draw is +220. Argentina are slight favorites to win the World Cup at -115, while France check in at -105.

Here are the latest updates from the World Cup final.

Argentina vs. France live updates

Penalty Shootout

Kolo Muani sends his shot into the net and now Argentina can win with a made kick. Gonzalo Montiel, the player who had the hand ball to give France the equalizing penalty, sends it home and Argentina have won the World Cup!

ARGENTINA WINS THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP



THE GREATEST MEN'S FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/xp1N6DkLjA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

France makes its second



France: ✅❌❌✅

Argentina: ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/mFuj14IeuZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Leandro Paredes makes it 3-1 Argentina! The South American side are one missed kick from France or one made kick themselves away from lifting the 2022 World Cup.

THREE FOR ARGENTINA



France: ✅❌❌

Argentina: ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/cIAWooqTEG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Tchouameni will take the third kick for France. The young midfielder MISSES the frame entirely, and France now trail Argentina 2-1 with the South American side set to take their third kick.

Dybala comes on as a substitute and makes no mistake, giving Argentina a 2-1 lead in the shootout after two kicks eash

TWO FOR ARGENTINA



France: ✅❌

Argentina: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/Y9PXuVdomv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Kingsley Coman takes the second kick and MARTINEZ SAVES IT! France and Argentina are level at 1-1 but Argentina will be taking their second kick now.

SAVED MY EMI MARTINEZ



France: ✅❌

Argentina: ✅ pic.twitter.com/3HNzdxVHMP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

cond kick now.

Messi will step up to the spot for Argentina for the first kick for his side. The legend makes no mistake and levels the shootout at 1-1.

MESSI MAKES ARGENTINA'S FIRST



France: ✅

Argentina: ✅ pic.twitter.com/iZqIiuUGAo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

France will go first and it’ll be Mbappe taking the first kick. He converts his third penalty of the match and puts

MBAPPE MAKES THE FIRST PENALTY



France: ✅

Argentina: pic.twitter.com/fuXskPHvD1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

his side up 1-0.

120th minute - EMILIO COMES UP BIG FOR ARGENTINA! Kolo Muani nearly wins it for France at the end of extra time but the Argentina goalkeeper sticks out his foot and gets enough on the ball to make the save. We’re heading to penalty kicks.

WHAT A SAVE BY EMI MARTINEZ pic.twitter.com/3d4BohBWVt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

117th minute - PENALTY FOR FRANCE! GOAL FOR FRANCE! An Argentina defender’s elbow connects on a shot from Kylian Mbappe and he now gets a chance to put France level once again. Mbappe complete his hat trick and more importantly has leveled the score.

MBAPPE TIES IT AGAIN



3-3 IN THE 117TH MINUTE pic.twitter.com/EelVTJMRiI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

PENALTY FOR FRANCE



THIS GAME IS MADNESS pic.twitter.com/8rvVncOX6U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

109th minute - GOAL FOR ARGENTINA! After some excellent passing, Martinez puts a shot on net that Lloris blocks. However, Messi comes in and puts the ball on frame and it gets across the line before a France defender can send it out.

ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 108TH MINUTE pic.twitter.com/vqqjaCizBP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

108th minute - Lloris once again denies Messi on a volley, although this shot didn’t have as much on it as the live telecast initially made it seem.

105th minute - Lautaro Martinez has truly had a stinker of a tournament. He misses two chances at the end of the first extra time period, and Messi’s rocket shot doesn’t find the mark. We’re still tied 2-2 heading into the second extra time period.

ANOTHER huge chance for Argentina pic.twitter.com/2y5il7Vh9e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

A MASSIVE CHANCE FOR ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/aBmM8yMsx1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

100th minute - It’s been a quiet extra time so far, as neither team wants to make that crucial mistake in the World Cup final. We’re likely going to see a more defensive approach. Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martinez come in for Argentina off the bench.

End of regulation - It’s 2-2 at the end of regular time in the final, which means the draw hits at +220. It was as high as +1100 on the live line prior to Mbappe’s heroics.

90 + 7 minute - Messi almost had his big moment, but Lloris is up to the task and saves the legend’s shot. It’s still 2-2 in the waning moments of regulation.

90 + 5 minute - Giroud has gotten a yellow card despite being on the bench. Not sure what the infraction was from the forward but the ref has put him in the book.

90th minute - We’ve got eight minutes of stoppage time and there are going to be a lot of tense moments over that time. We’re on the brink of extra time and potentially penalty kicks.

87th minute - This match has flipped completely on its head courtesy of Mbappe. Even with France looking sluggish, a penalty offered a glimpse of hope before the PSG star displayed his talent.

81st minute - ANOTHER GOAL FOR FRANCE! Mbappe has the Golden Boot lead with two goals in a span of two minutes to pull the match back for the defending champions.

MBAPPE ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



FRANCE TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qZLzNz3aow — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

80th minute - GOAL FOR FRANCE! Mbappe converts from the penalty spot and it’s 2-1 Argentina.

MBAPPE TAKES ONE BACK FOR FRANCE



Game. On. pic.twitter.com/cbRZEMnOfv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

71st minute - Mbappe records France’s first shot of the match and sails it over the goal. The defending champs are pulling out more players, with Griezmann and Theo Hernandez coming off for Coman and Camavinga.

In the 71st minute Mbappé takes the FIRST shot of the game for France pic.twitter.com/qrj0N2Pnt7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

65th minute - Di Maria is subbed off to a standing ovation from Argentina fans in the stadium. The veteran has been responsible for both goals in a sense, drawing the penalty which led to the opener. Argentina bring on Marcos Acuna to bolster their defense in the final half hour of this contest.

Di María comes off to a loud ovation from Argentina fans pic.twitter.com/uAY7OSmZk8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

63rd minute - We’re over an hour into the final and France have not put up a single shot. Argentina have nine shots, with five on target. There’s a been a big discrepancy in efficiency in the final third in favor of Argentina.

Di María ➡️ Messi nearly adds on a third for Argentina pic.twitter.com/YG79nKmRmx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

58th minute - We’ve seen a fairly balanced game with much of the action coming in the middle of the park. Argentina still have a big lead in possession at 57% and more importantly, have the lead on the scoreboard 2-0.

50th minute - Argentina have put a few more shots on target, with De Paul’s rocket finding Lloris. France are going to move up more, which will open up more opportunities for Argentina to increase their lead.

45+7 minute - Enzo Fernandez picks up a yellow card after a clear dive late in the first half. Argentina lead 2-0 and will be pleased with their performance, while France have some adjustments to make if they want to get back in this contest.

42nd minute - Giroud and Dembele have been subbed off for France. Thuram and Kolo Muani have come on as France try to field a more attacking side now that they are down 2-0 as we approach halftime.

Dembélé and Giroud come out of the game in the first half pic.twitter.com/Apvw2pyNIN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

36th minute - ARGENTINA STRIKE AGAIN! Di Maria gets one in the back of the net on a beautiful break and doubles his team’s lead in the first half.

OH MY WHAT A GOAL



2-0 ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/rBH0HSCyFJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

23rd minute - GOAL FOR ARGENTINA! Messi makes no mistake from the spot and his team is now up 1-0 in the final.

MESSI PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT pic.twitter.com/kZkUvRUXC9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

22nd minute - PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA! Dembele takes Di Maria down in the box after a bad challenge and the referee has given a penalty kick.

PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/F8j2rhZHMq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

19th minute - It’s been a fairly even game so far, although Argentina are showing much more intent offensively. Messi and Di Maria have had some good opportunities to get a shot on target.

Di María is going to want another look at that one



Argentina with another big chance in the first half pic.twitter.com/0sdRB5WP1p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

10th minute - Lloris is down in the box after taking an elbow to the chest while he was going for an aerial ball. He’s getting attention from the trainers but is unlikely to come off at this stage of the contest.

Hugo Lloris is slow to get up after contact in the box pic.twitter.com/yr7xN9v2wp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

5th minute - Argentina have tested Lloris twice, with Alexis Mac Alister having the best shot of the match so far.

Pregame - Here’s a quick check on the last odds at DraftKings. Argentina still come in at +165 on the regular time moneyline. The draw has come down to +215 while France have moved up to +190. Argentina are now -120 to win the match and France are +100.

Pregame - Outside of the obvious stars to watch, one key matchup will be how the wingbacks for Argentina (Acuna and Molina) handle Mbappe and Dembele. Will the two defenders, who have been great on counter attacks, push forward more and force France’s wingers to pull back or will Mbappe and Dembele maintain a high line and break on counters themselves? That battle on the flanks could determine which team lifts this trophy.

Pregame - We’ve got the lineups for both sides and there are two key changes each. Angel Di Maria gets the start for Argentina, while Marcos Acuna is eligible to come back after missing the semifinal with too many cards. Argentina went with Nicolas Tagliafico to start instead but Acuna might see time in the second half. For France, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano return after missing the semifinal due to illness.