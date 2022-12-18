 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lionel Messi gives Argentina 1-0 lead on penalty kick in 23rd minute of World Cup final [VIDEO]

Argentina strike first in the final.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Dayot Upamecano of France battles for the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina during the Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Argentina made a tactical change in the starting XI to get Angel Di Maria in as a winger and it has already paid off for the South American side as the veteran drew a penalty in the 22nd minute. Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and made no mistake, giving Argentina 1-0 lead in the 2022 World Cup final.

Messi now takes the lead in the Golden Boot race with six goals across the World Cup, but none are bigger than this one. The legend was always a favorite to either get a goal or assist given his usage rate for Argentina, and he pays off on DraftKings Sportsbook’s anytime goalscorer prop which had him listed at +160.

Di Maria has been creating a lot of problems for France on the left side against Theo Hernandez and Ousmane Dembele. We’ll see if Argentina go back to that in key moments of this match.

More From DraftKings Nation