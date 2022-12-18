Argentina takes 2-0 lead on France on Ángel Di María goal in World Cup final [VIDEO]

Angel Di Maria continues to have a huge influence on this 2022 World Cup final. After drawing a penalty to put Argentina on the board first, the veteran winger decided to get one goal of his own with a beautiful run in open play to have a nice 1v1 chance against Hugo Lloris. Di Maria made no mistake and doubled up Argentina’s lead.

Di Maria was viewed as a high-end substitute for much of this competition, as he didn’t get a start prior to this World Cup final. However, the veteran is coming up big for his country. Di Maria scored the winning goal in last year’s Copa America final and has now given Argentina a nice edge in this final.

We’ll see if France make some adjustments on the wing or let Di Maria continue to work his magic on that side of the pitch.