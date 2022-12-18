When do Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, other leagues restart play after World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup final will wrap up Sunday, December 18, which means international play will wrap up. Domestic leagues will be back in action after suspending their seasons for over a month to accommodate FIFA’s biggest event. Here’s when each league will resume its respective season at the end of the World Cup.

English Premier League

The Premier League will resume play Monday, December 26 with seven matches. Matches will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a break Thursday, and then there will be two matches Friday to kick off play over the weekend.

Spanish La Liga

La Liga will resume play Thursday, December 29 with three matches. Play will continue over the weekend.

German Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is taking a big break after the World Cup. Germany’s top domestic division won’t resume play until January 20.

French Ligue 1

Ligue 1 returns Wednesday, December 28 with six matches.

Italian Serie A

Serie A will take a break similar to Bundesliga, but will come back January 4.