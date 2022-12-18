 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kylian Mbappe wins 2022 World Cup Golden Boot after hat trick in final

The France superstar gets the job done with three in the final.

By David Fucillo
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

France superstar Kylian Mbappe was won the Golden Boot for the 2022 World Cup, tallying eight goals in the competition with a hat trick in the final. Mbappe was unable to repeat as a World Cup champion, but he now has a great individual honor to add to his accolades as he continues to build a strong career.

Mbappe’s hat trick kept France alive in the final and send the game to penalty kicks. Mbappe had two penalty goals and made a third penalty in the shootout, although that will not count to his statistics. France looked completely out of sorts outside of Mbappe, who almost singlehandedly carried them to a repeat championship.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Mbappe was listed at +800 to win the honor behind England star Harry Kane. We’ll see how he builds on this run in the coming months, as PSG look to make a Champions League run.

