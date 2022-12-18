Kylian Mbappe scores twice in two minutes, France equalize vs. Argentina in World Cup final [VIDEO]

It took more than an hour for France finally get a shot on goal and now the defending champions get a golden chance to cut into Argentina’s deficit. Kylian Mbappe added to his tally at the 2022 World Cup by converting a penalty to put France on the board.

MBAPPE TAKES ONE BACK FOR FRANCE



It’s a sixth goal of the World Cup for Mbappe, who has tied Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot award. France are now one goal away from tying things up in the final. And two minutes later, he added another goal to tie the contest.

Mbappe now has the Golden Boot lead and more importantly, gives France a chance to send this game to extra time or potentially even win it in regulation. It’s another collapse for Argentina, as the South American side gave up two goals late to Netherlands in a contest that eventually went to penalties.