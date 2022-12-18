 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kylian Mbappe scores twice in two minutes, France equalize vs. Argentina in World Cup final [VIDEO]

France has stunned Argentina to tie the matchIt’s now 2-1 Argentina.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kylian Mbappe of France in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It took more than an hour for France finally get a shot on goal and now the defending champions get a golden chance to cut into Argentina’s deficit. Kylian Mbappe added to his tally at the 2022 World Cup by converting a penalty to put France on the board.

It’s a sixth goal of the World Cup for Mbappe, who has tied Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot award. France are now one goal away from tying things up in the final. And two minutes later, he added another goal to tie the contest.

Mbappe now has the Golden Boot lead and more importantly, gives France a chance to send this game to extra time or potentially even win it in regulation. It’s another collapse for Argentina, as the South American side gave up two goals late to Netherlands in a contest that eventually went to penalties.

