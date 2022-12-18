Watch every one of Kylian Mbappé’s goals in the 2022 World Cup [VIDEO]

The 2022 World Cup is a wrap, and France and Argentina sent us home with the greatest soccer match ever, and arguably the greatest single sporting event ever. Argentina blew a 2-0 lead in regular time, but scored in extra time and then won in the penalty shootout.

While Les Bleus came up short, French forward Kylian Mbappé had one of the best tournaments in recent memory. After winning the award as the tournament’s best young player in 2018, expectations were high for Mbappé entering this competition. The Paris Saint-Germain star has delivered at the highest level, scoring goals left and right to propel France to the final in this World Cup as they hope to defend their title. Les Bleus came up short in the final, but Mbappé nearly won it for them himself as he took home the Golden Boot award.

Here’s a look at all of Mbappé’s goals in the 2022 World Cup.

1st goal — 68th minute of group play vs. Australia, assisted by Ousmane Dembélé

Mbappé got things started off in style with a quick goal against Australia. The forward was all over the place in this match, dominating the opposition in a way many are used to seeing.

2nd goal — 61st minute of group play vs. Denmark, assisted by Theo Hernández

This was an easy goal for Mbappé, who found room in the box and got a nice assist from Hernandez. The forward found an empty zone in the goal and made no mistake, giving France an important lead against Denmark.

3rd goal — 86th minute of group play vs. Denmark, assisted by Antoine Griezmann

This goal doubled up Mbappé tally for the match and provided France with some breathing room. The team would eventually go on to clinch a spot in the round of 16 thanks to this victory, which would allow Didier Deschamps to rest his top players for the final group stage game.

4th goal — 74th minute of Round of 16 vs. Poland, assisted by Ousmane Dembélé

5th goal — Stoppage time in Round of 16 vs. Poland, assisted by Marcus Thuram

Poland gave France some trouble, but Mbappé took care of business to put this one away. France led 1-0 when Mbappé scored following a fastbreak in the 74th minute. He then added a second goal on the first minute of second half stoppage time, sending France on to the quarterfinals.

6th goal — 80th minute in Final vs. Argentina, penalty kick

France was trailing 2-0 and had gotten nothing going against Argentina in the championship match. However, in the 80th minute, Nicolás Otamendi committed a foul on Randal Kolo Muani to set up a penalty kick. Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez guessed right, but Mbappé drilled it past him to get Les Bleus on the board.

7th goal — 81st minute in Final vs. Argentina, assisted by Marcus Thuram

It took less than two minutes for Mbappé to follow his penalty kick with a second goal to equalize. Marcus Thurman set him up and Mbappé drilled it past the keeper from the left side of the box. The stunning turn of events forced extra time.

8th goal — 118th minute in Final vs. Argentina, penalty kick

France was down to the closing minutes, stunned after Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 3-2 lead. However, Gonzalo Montiel was booked for a handball to set up a penalty kick. Mbappé drilled it in to equalize.

Bonus goal — Penalty shootout vs. Argentina

This did not count as a goal for his World Cup stats, and will be a footnote to history. The Argentine keeper got a hand on the shot, but Mbappé scored to give France a 1-0 lead. However, two misses would cost France as Argentina won 4-2 in the penalty shootout.