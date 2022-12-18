French president Emmanuel Macron is fired up for Kylian Mbappé’s two World Cup goals

France were getting run out of the building in the 2022 World Cup Final and it looked like a final coronation for Lionel Messi’s legendary career. The Argentine GOAT opened scoring with a penalty kick and Argentina led Les Bleus 2-0 heading into the 80th minute of the final match.

However, French star Kylian Mbappé broke through to stun Argentina and force extra time. Mbappé scored on a penalty in the 80th minute and added a second goal two minutes later to equalize. The Argentine crowd was stunned to silence while the French crowd erupted. Among the fans on hand was French President Emmanuel Macron. He was spotted in the team’s celebratory locker room earlier in the tournament, so it was no surprise he was on hand in a box with FIFA and Qatari officials.

Macron showed off plenty of emotion as Mbappé equalized as we see his exuberance after the penalty kick and celebratory relief after the equalizer. Whatever happens in the remaining time of this match, it’s safe to say we’ll see plenty more Macron reactions.