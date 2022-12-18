 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lionel Messi scores second goal, gives Argentina 3-2 lead in extra time of World Cup final

The legend is 11 minutes away from lifting the sport’s biggest prize.

By David Fucillo
Lionel Messi of Argentina scores the team’s third goal past Hugo Lloris of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It took 20 minutes of extra time for Argentina to recover from a letdown in regulation against France in the 2022 World Cup final, but Lionel Messi and company ultimately broke through Hugo Lloris to give their side a 3-2 lead. Messi finished off a strong attack for Argentina and the ball did pass the goal line before a French defender could kick it out.

The Argentina forward has tied Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race with that score but he’s only concerned about the scoreboard right now. This goal was on the cards because despite France’s late scores, Argentina were the more aggressive team and Lautaro Martinez had several chances. On this one, Lloris could not stop the secondary Argentina players who had beat France’s defenders to the box.

We’ll see if Argentina can hold on in the final minutes here to win the World Cup final.

