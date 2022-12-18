Lionel Messi scores second goal, gives Argentina 3-2 lead in extra time of World Cup final

It took 20 minutes of extra time for Argentina to recover from a letdown in regulation against France in the 2022 World Cup final, but Lionel Messi and company ultimately broke through Hugo Lloris to give their side a 3-2 lead. Messi finished off a strong attack for Argentina and the ball did pass the goal line before a French defender could kick it out.

ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 108TH MINUTE pic.twitter.com/vqqjaCizBP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

The Argentina forward has tied Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race with that score but he’s only concerned about the scoreboard right now. This goal was on the cards because despite France’s late scores, Argentina were the more aggressive team and Lautaro Martinez had several chances. On this one, Lloris could not stop the secondary Argentina players who had beat France’s defenders to the box.

We’ll see if Argentina can hold on in the final minutes here to win the World Cup final.