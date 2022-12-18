Kylian Mbappe completes hat trick, levels score on penalty in World Cup final at 3-3 [VIDEO]

France have not looked solid in the 2022 World Cup outside of Kylian Mbappe, who has singlehandedly kept his side in the running to repeat. Mbappe completed his hat trick to rescue France in extra time after Lionel Messi put Argentina up 3-2. France are now tied at 3-3 and could send this game to penalties.

PENALTY FOR FRANCE



THIS GAME IS MADNESS https://t.co/8rvVncOX6U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

This is an unfortunate deflection for Argentina, as a hit on the side of the torso or the shoulder would not have counted as a “hand ball” and therefore wouldn’t have been a penalty. Mbappe, who has had some bad spot kicks before including one in the Euro last summer, did not make a mistake here.

MBAPPE TIES IT AGAIN



3-3 IN THE 117TH MINUTE pic.twitter.com/EelVTJMRiI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Mbappe now takes the lead in the Golden Boot race but he’s more concerned with getting the World Cup trophy. We’ll likely go to penalty kicks here where Mbappe will once again be asked to put one in the back of the net.