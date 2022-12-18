 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kylian Mbappe completes hat trick, levels score on penalty in World Cup final at 3-3 [VIDEO]

France’s superstar has carried his team.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images

France have not looked solid in the 2022 World Cup outside of Kylian Mbappe, who has singlehandedly kept his side in the running to repeat. Mbappe completed his hat trick to rescue France in extra time after Lionel Messi put Argentina up 3-2. France are now tied at 3-3 and could send this game to penalties.

This is an unfortunate deflection for Argentina, as a hit on the side of the torso or the shoulder would not have counted as a “hand ball” and therefore wouldn’t have been a penalty. Mbappe, who has had some bad spot kicks before including one in the Euro last summer, did not make a mistake here.

Mbappe now takes the lead in the Golden Boot race but he’s more concerned with getting the World Cup trophy. We’ll likely go to penalty kicks here where Mbappe will once again be asked to put one in the back of the net.

