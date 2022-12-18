Argentina’s Andres Cantor calls Argentina winning the World Cup through tears

If you watch soccer in the United States, the extended goal calls of Andres Cantor are a part of your love of the sport. His voice is soccer for so many, and his signature “GOOOOOLLLLLL” call is part of the soundtrack of the sport.

But before coming to the United States, where he attended USC while growing up in Southern California, he was a Boca Juniors fan from Buenos Aires. And the emotion in his call of what is perhaps the biggest football moment in the history of his homeland will never be forgotten.

¡¡¡Argentina hoy no DUERME señores!!!



Llegó la tercera #FIFAWorldCup después de 36 años.



Gracias a #Messi, Lionel Scaloni, Ángel Di María y compañía



Dale para felicitar al campeón #MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #FRAvsARG pic.twitter.com/M6PWWP2SVz — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 18, 2022

You can see his live reaction from the commentary booth here.

Andrés Cantor was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina



His POV of calling Argentina's World Cup victory is incredible



: andrescantorgol / TikTok pic.twitter.com/37BSFt4VcW — (@sportingnews) December 18, 2022

On both Univision and Telemundo, Cantor has served as the voice of the sport for so many that have come to America from regions south. His first World Cup was Italy 1990, where while the English broadcast on TNT would actually have commercials during the run of play, his Univision coverage of the match was uninterrupted.

Since then he’s been a part of soccer broadcasting in both English and Spanish for so many in the US, bringing the passion and energy of the beautiful game to a play-by-play role that sometimes lacks emotion in other American sports.

But this might be the call he remembers the most, as his beloved La Albiceleste take home the trophy through his tears after one of the best matches in the history of sport.

There’s nothing like the World Cup.