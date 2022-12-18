Argentine goalkeeper Emilio Martínez makes amazing obscene gesture with Golden Glove trophy

Argentina goalkeeper Emilio Martinez made some impressive saves in the 2022 World Cup final, including one key stop in the penalty shootout to help his side lift the trophy. Martinez was also named the Golden Glove winner, given to the competition’s best goalkeeper. He was ready to celebrate.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Martinez was listed at +700 to win the honor heading into the World Cup. Brazil’s Alisson was the favorite but his side couldn’t get past the quarterfinal round. Martinez did have some tough moments against Saudi Arabia and Netherlands but largely held his own in this tournament.

Even though France scored three goals in the final, two came on penalties which Martinez did nothing to force. He was able to impact two shots in the shootout, which were key misses. In a competition where there were plenty of goals, Martinez did make a difference for Argentina in the net.