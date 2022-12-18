First trailer for ‘Oppenheimer’ shows the man behind the creation of the atomic bomb

“They won’t fear it until they understand it. And they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.” The first full trailer of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer, has been released. Nolan’s twelfth project is based on authors Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin's book, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.” The film will follow a particular period in the physicist’s life as he developed the atomic bomb during WWII.

The cast features Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt as “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, as well as Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, and more.

Another version of this trailer was initially released in front of IMAX screeners before Avatar: The Way of Water. Oppenheimer comes out in theaters on July 21st, 2023.